Andor Director Toby Haynes On Fine-Tuning The Impact Of Vel And Cinta's Relationship

While sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about how he's specifically portrayed Cinta and Vel, Toby Haynes admitted that he approaches special moments like theirs with an indiscriminate desire to make an impression on his audience. "It's really just about conveying what's on the page so that it feels impactful. It's about making sure that you are feeling it, and that you're not going too subtle or too bold." He further elaborated that asking himself important questions like "Am I feeling this or am I bored? Am I thinking of other things?" is an essential part of his process from the first time he reads the script all the way to the final edits.

If fan reactions are any indication, his process is working. On this Vel and Cinta appreciation thread, the original poster gushes about how much they appreciated the subtlety of unveiling their relationship all the way back in Episode 5 of the show, and how it makes it "so easy to get emotionally invested in every single one of them," which goes to show that viewers are neither bored nor thinking about other things.

Funnily enough, "Andor" fan @keldorjedii enjoyed their relationship more in later episodes after audiences received explicit confirmation that the two were a couple. They praised the LGBT+ inclusion, adding that "Vel and Cinta LOVE each other, and their relationship actually plays a fundamental part in their story arcs."