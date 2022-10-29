JFK's Early Years Will Be The Subject Of A Biopic From Armageddon Time Director James Gray

Director James Gray, whose latest film, the autobiographical "Armageddon Time," is going wide on November 11, already has his next project lined up. And it seems that Gray is moving from telling the story of his own childhood to telling the story of the early years of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, before he became president of the United States.

As one of the most culturally iconic US presidents, theatergoers are likely familiar with JFK's life story. Oliver Stone's "JFK" tells the tale of his tragic assassination and the investigation into who actually pulled the trigger, and Kennedy appears in a deeply unflattering fashion in Andrew Dominik's "Blonde," about the life and torment of Marilyn Monroe. Gray's film will focus on Kennedy's early pre-politics days and the adventure during World War II that earned him a Purple Heart and kickstarted his ascent into political superstardom — an event that has itself already been the subject of a feature film, "PT 109," starring Cliff Robertson as Kennedy, which came out the same year he was assassinated.

But what should viewers expect from Gray's interpretation of events?