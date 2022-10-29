Kevin Bacon Describes His Pride In Sosie Bacon's Smile Success

At the tail end of September, Twitter noticed creepy grinning fans in the stands of a baseball game. Fortunately, they weren't demons. Instead, they were part of a viral marketing ploy for the horror film "Smile." Released at the end of September, "Smile" achieved both critical and financial success. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed over $160 million worldwide which is impressive considering it had a $17 million budget (via The Hollywood Reporter). In addition, the flick has managed to win over most critics as its current Rotten Tomatoes score is sitting at a "Fresh" 79%.

"Smile" centers around psychiatrist Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) who, after witnessing her patient die by suicide, starts seeing a demonic entity that takes the form of those around her and taunts her by prophesizing her death. As the title suggests, the entity manifests itself in a person bearing a wide, haunting grin. Similar to many other horror films like "The Ring," we discover that it's a curse that spreads by witnessing someone's successful suicide attempt.

While the majority of critics enjoyed it, there will always be some who disagree. However, it's safe to say that Bacon is making everyone smile. Even though the Associated Press wasn't too impressed by the movie itself, they extolled Bacon's performance, explaining, "Bacon, daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, is impressively committed to the part, and her spiraling fear at both the malignant force haunting her and her own tenuous grip on reality is easily the best thing in 'Smile.'" And her father couldn't agree more.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.