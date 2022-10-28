Shonda Rhimes Got Some Curious Pushback About The Grey's Anatomy Pilot

Few television shows have captivated audiences quite like the ABC hit "Grey's Anatomy," which premiered in 2005 and is still going strong in 2022. Like any medical drama, the series takes place predominantly at a hospital — the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital — and chronicles the lives of the heroes tasked with saving the lives of others. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) serves as the central protagonist, though her exit may be coming soon. Luckily, the cast list has grown exponentially since Season 1, which has allowed for a host of stories of varying emotional tones to unfold for fans to get invested in.

"Grey's Anatomy" boasts an immense, globe-spanning fanbase who have no shortage of material to enjoy. At the time of this writing, the groundbreaking program is up to 19 seasons with well over 400 episodes under its belt, and it stands to reason that number will only continue to climb as the years go by. This has all happened under the direction of the series' creator and executive producer, Shonda Rhimes, who developed it with the intention of adding to the far too short list of medical dramas focused largely on educated, driven women (via the New York Times).

While she had faith in her project from the start, Shonda Rhimes got some surprising pushback from the powers that be over the pilot episode. Here's what kind of criticism she received from the ABC brass.