Horror Adaptation Clown In A Cornfield In The Works From The Producers Of Smile

Right off the hop, "Clown in a Cornfield" sounds like either a terrifying horror property or a political ad in the American Midwest. Joking aside, "Clown in a Cornfield" is actually a book by Adam Cesare, which was released in 2020 and followed up with a sequel in 2022. The book's premise is simple — a father and daughter move from Philadelphia to Missouri after a death, but the area is deeply conservative and the town's mascot, named Frendo the Clown, begins to kill the teenagers that engage in typical teenage behavior. In other words, "Clown in a Cornfield" has all of the makings of a horror franchise.

Speaking with Cemetery Dance, Cesare was asked about what can be said about his "Clown in a Cornfield" book, and he replied, "How can you compete with Pennywise, Captain Spaulding, et al.? So this is a masked slasher story. The mask just happens to be a clown face." He continued, "I'm aware it's a simple premise. That it almost sounds too simple. But to me that's the beauty of a slasher. All these expectations and prejudices come pre-loaded into the format, but all the best slashers push against convention and end up packaging their surprises, thematics, and invention in subtle ways." Luckily for fans of clown-based scares, it seems that the producers of the well-received horror film "Smile" have been tapped to adapt "Clown in a Cornfield."