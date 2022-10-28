Dane Cook Names Kate Hudson As His Best On-Screen Kiss

For Generation X and Millennials, Dane Cook is likely one of the most recognizable faces in the funny business from the 2000s. In addition to national and international stand-up comedy tours, Cook also stepped into acting with roles in numerous movies including "Waiting...," "Employee of the Month," and "Good Luck Chuck." Cook's brand of comedic presentation wasn't for everyone, however, and can best be described as physical comedy with erratic body movements, noises, high-energy stage performances, and facial expressions to get his point across. The comic also featured large doses of profanity-laden rants in his routines, which sometimes translated into his movie roles.

While bad film reviews, a sense of humor that didn't evolve with the times, and accusations of plagiarism have meant that Cook is no longer in the limelight, he still does interviews and shows up at various events for his fans. And when the comedian does make appearances, he has no reservations when it comes to answering honest questions, such as revealing that his best on-screen kiss was with Kate Hudson, one of his co-stars in "My Best Friend's Girl."