Which Breaking Bad Death Was The Most Unsettling? Here's What Fans Say

Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) had a death for the record books, filled with absolutely memorable lines and moments that further elucidated the difference between his matter-of-face realism and Hank's inexperience. Killed by white supremacist Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) after a shootout between the DEA and Welker's gang ends in a hostage crisis, our readers deemed it to be the most disturbing death of the lot, with 26.73% of the vote.

Next up was the passing of former (and corrupt) cop and fixer Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), who Walt kills for refusing to give him a list of his associates, saying that Mike "owes" him that much. Walt shoots Mike in the stomach and realizes too late he could've just pumped Lydia (Laura Fraser) for the information. In an ultimate moment of tragic irony, Mike spends his entire life committing criminal acts in the hope of accruing spare cash for his family — and Walt not only fails to send them Mike's cut of the deal they had just made, but he also stopped Jesse from sending Mike's family further money. Mike's passing made 18.65% of our readers wince.

An unforgettable addition to Walt's body count, Jane Margolis (Krysten Ritter) was arguably Jesse's true love, but drugs got in the way of their happiness — and so did Walt, who allowed Jane to choke to death on her own vomit instead of rolling her over and saving her life after she overdosed in front of him. Jane got 17.49% of our reader's votes.

The fourth most popular answer belongs to another doomed lover of Jesse's, Andrea Cantillo (Emily Rios), shot to death by Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons), who hoped to ensure Jesse's total compliance through the act. She saddened 15.68% of the vote.