Which Breaking Bad Death Was The Most Unsettling? Here's What Fans Say
"Breaking Bad" is a tragic, nigh-on Shakespearian tale of self-determined stubbornness and how it ruins the lives of dozens of people. Our protagonist, science teacher turned meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston), refuses to take help from his family and friends to pay for his expensive cancer treatments and instead decides to provide his family with a large nest egg by cooking and dealing his own meth with the help of his former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).
Walt soon finds himself involved in illegal drug trafficking, a target of cartels, and a man willing to do almost anything to survive. And in life-or-death battles, survival often means another party must die. There are many creepy, unsettling deaths in the "Breaking Bad" universe. From Tortuga (Danny Trejo), whose head is decapitated and affixed to the back of a tortoise that had recently been gifted to him, to Gus Firing (Giancarlo Esposito) losing half of his face in a nursing home explosion which also killed Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), the show is loaded with terrifying, nauseating, or nightmarish deaths. But which one makes our readers the most uneasy? Looper conducted a survey of 606 people around the country and asked them which "Breaking Bad" death upset them the most.
People are still hurt over Hank's death
Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) had a death for the record books, filled with absolutely memorable lines and moments that further elucidated the difference between his matter-of-face realism and Hank's inexperience. Killed by white supremacist Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) after a shootout between the DEA and Welker's gang ends in a hostage crisis, our readers deemed it to be the most disturbing death of the lot, with 26.73% of the vote.
Next up was the passing of former (and corrupt) cop and fixer Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), who Walt kills for refusing to give him a list of his associates, saying that Mike "owes" him that much. Walt shoots Mike in the stomach and realizes too late he could've just pumped Lydia (Laura Fraser) for the information. In an ultimate moment of tragic irony, Mike spends his entire life committing criminal acts in the hope of accruing spare cash for his family — and Walt not only fails to send them Mike's cut of the deal they had just made, but he also stopped Jesse from sending Mike's family further money. Mike's passing made 18.65% of our readers wince.
An unforgettable addition to Walt's body count, Jane Margolis (Krysten Ritter) was arguably Jesse's true love, but drugs got in the way of their happiness — and so did Walt, who allowed Jane to choke to death on her own vomit instead of rolling her over and saving her life after she overdosed in front of him. Jane got 17.49% of our reader's votes.
The fourth most popular answer belongs to another doomed lover of Jesse's, Andrea Cantillo (Emily Rios), shot to death by Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons), who hoped to ensure Jesse's total compliance through the act. She saddened 15.68% of the vote.
An innocent and a loyal friend round out the polls
Rounding out the poll are the death of an innocent and the death of a loyal friend. With 12.71% of our reader's dismay is Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada), Hank's partner in the field, who died in the aforementioned firefight between Jack's gang and their team of DEA agents. Gomez worked alongside Hank to help him with his investigation, and they fittingly die and are buried together.
In last place is Drew Sharp (Samuel Webb), an adolescent who meets his end at Todd's impulsive hands. Drew's only crime was riding his bike near the locale of Jesse, Todd, and Walt's successful train heist, but he still meets a tragic, unnecessary, and violent end; after his execution, his body and his dirt bike are both dissolved in acid, leaving Jesse and Walt shocked by Todd's callousness. Drew's death made 8.75% of our readers uncomfortable.