The Bad News Bears To Make Return As A CBS Series

CBS is developing a "Bad News Bears" series with a few new twists, Deadline reports. Corey Nickerson, who co-created "Don't Trust the B—- In Apartment 23" and "Fresh Off the Boat" and executive produced "black-ish," is set to write and executive produce the reboot. Rather than an alcoholic ex-baseball player, the Bears' little league coach will be a hapless divorcée and single mom. The series will have some autobiographical flourishes courtesy of Nickerson, who coached her son's baseball team.

The upcoming reboot is CBS' second crack at a "Bad News Bears" series. A sitcom ran for two seasons between 1979 and 1980 before it was canceled. Jack Warden starred as Morris Buttermaker, and the series also featured a young Corey Feldman (via IMDb).

With a woman set to play the coach in the upcoming series, it remains to be seen if other roles — such as Tatum O'Neal's no-nonsense pitcher Amanda Wurlitzer — will be gender-swapped as well. In any case, we'll probably see fewer tweens smoking cigarettes in the same vein as Jackie Earle Haley's Kelly Leak.