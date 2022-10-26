John Cena And Idris Elba To Star In Heads Of State From Nobody Director Ilya Naishuller

Beginning in 2011, musician Ilya Naishuller got to work sharpening his directorial skills. Instead of diving into full-blow television shows and movies, he started out working on music videos for his band, Biting Elbows. However, it didn't take him long to become a big-screen director, with his first cinematic effort arriving in 2015 in the form of "Hardcore Henry." The first-person action-thriller film, which Naishuller also wrote and featured in for a handful of scenes, wasn't exactly a critical hit, but that did little to slow the momentum of one of Hollywood's rising creative minds.

For the next few years, Naishuller continued to pump out music videos for his band, The Weeknd, and Leningrad. He also released a short film in 2016 titled "The Medic" before returning to the cinema in 2021. This time around, he offered moviegoers "Nobody": a comedic action flick starring Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, who goes from a mild-mannered family man to a vengeful assassin desiring revenge on those who robbed his home. This effort proved far more popular among critics and moviegoers than "Hardcore Henry," affording Naishuller more Hollywood opportunities.

Next up on the docket for Ilya Naishuller is "Heads of State" through Amazon Studios, which shows all kinds of potential. With Naishuller taking the helm, the upcoming project has just tapped two perfect leads: Idris Elba and John Cena.