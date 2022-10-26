Don't Miss Your Chance To Win Five Iconic Prizes Celebrating Spirited Away's Anniversary
Spirited Away" is one of the greatest anime movies of all time. We love it so much that it lands in the number one spot on our own countdown. Time praised the film for changing the animation game; filmmakers used "Spirited Away" as inspiration for their own, and despite being 20 years old, it reigns supreme as one of the greats.
We're celebrating the anime on its 20th anniversary, and what better way than with some prizes for a lucky fan? Looper is giving away an incredible "Spirited Away" bundle, including five unique gifts, and it's never been easier to win.
Don't miss your chance to snag this amazing Spirited Away prize package
Looper's "Spirited Away" giveaway bundle includes a light-up No Face figurine (pictured at the beginning of the article), which gives the perfect ambiance to any room in your house. The package also contains a magic mug with images of No Face, Soots, Boh Mouse, and Chiro (pictured directly above). When a hot liquid is poured into the cup, the images change and will revert back when cold. We're also including an Ensky Petite Artcrystal Puzzle of No Face, compiled of beautiful transparent pieces. This will also come with a matching frame that compliments the puzzle beautifully. The last item of "Spirited Away" swag is a teacup featuring images of characters, buildings, and props from the legendary anime.
Interested? Here's how to win: Follow @Looper on Twitter, and retweet the giveaway tweet shared below. That's it! This giveaway is available for residents of the United States and Canada and ends on October 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
🚨Giveaway Alert! 1 grand prize winner will receive a #SpiritedAway prize pack of the 5 items below! RT + follow @looper for a chance to win! Contest ends 11:59pm EST on 10/31. Only open to U.S. & Canada. @WorldofGhibliUS pic.twitter.com/btl3n3EFSf
— Looper (@looper) October 26, 2022