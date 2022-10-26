Brett Gray And Ella Purnell On Their Characters' Journeys Through Star Trek: Prodigy - Exclusive Interview

In the 1st season, we see your characters learn to become part of a team. What can you tease for audiences going into these new episodes now that the group has already formed?

Ella Purnell: I think, for Gwyn, by the time we finish the season, she is fully integrated in[to] the group, and that's been a big journey for her because, if you remember, the way she started was as literally being held hostage. She did not want to be part of the crew. Now she's appreciating it, and she is able to further explore her own identity and who she is in relation to others, in relation to the people that she's now got as her chosen family rather than where she came from, which is less unpleasant.

Brett Gray: I feel [the] same for Dal. He is also going to go through a journey of actually ... He's always been a part of the team and tried to spearhead it as much as he possibly could, but now he's going to get a real sense of where his role is [on] the team, and he's also going to find out who he is and where he comes from and what his origin is. So there will be another arc in place for him around not only becoming a leader but becoming an individual as well. Scary, big things, but fun.

Purnell: It's scary, hard things.