The Devastating Death Of Schitt's Creek Executive Producer Ben Feigin
Ben Feigin, the award-winning producer known for "Schitt's Creek," died on Monday, October 24, 2022, aged 47 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, Variety has confirmed. He is survived by his wife, Heidi Feigin, and their daughter, Ellie.
Feigin, who was also the founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced every season of the hit family sitcom starring Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy. The producer was instrumental in sourcing financing for "Schitt's Creek," which he gathered through non-traditional methods that paid off in a big way. Per Deadline, he sold non-exclusive rights for the comedy to a number of licensees all around the world, and the business model was credited by The Wall Street Journal for "upend[ing] television conventions, even in the streaming era" (via Equation Unlimited).
The producer also helped spearhead the show's successful international tour with LiveNation and worked on the "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell" documentary on Netflix. That said, while "Schitt's Creek" is a big part of his legacy, Feigin also worked on other successful projects that deserve some praise.
Ben Feigin reunited Cheech and Chong
After graduating from the University of California, Ben Feigin worked for Warner Bros., UTA, The Collective, and Amblin Entertainment. As Variety noted, he helped oversee popular series such as "Friends," "The West Wing," and "ER" during his tenure at Warner Bros. He then joined Anonymous Content in 2006, spearheading the company's comedy and enterprise divisions, while also working as a producer.
Feigin's other executive producing credits included 2008's "Cheech & Chong: Roasted" and their 2010 concert film "Cheech & Chong: Hey Watch This." The producer played a key role in reuniting Cheech and Chong following their long hiatus as a creative duo, allowing them to embark on the next stage of their career (via Deadline).
Elsewhere, Feigin teamed up with AOL to facilitate the first-ever live-streamed event, which featured actors and musicians (per The Wrap). He was also known for his non-profit endeavors and charity work, which included StandUp2Cancer, Gilda's Club World-Wide, the Tony Hawk Foundation, the Creative Coalition, and Laurene Powell Jobbs' Emerson Collective.