The Devastating Death Of Schitt's Creek Executive Producer Ben Feigin

Ben Feigin, the award-winning producer known for "Schitt's Creek," died on Monday, October 24, 2022, aged 47 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, Variety has confirmed. He is survived by his wife, Heidi Feigin, and their daughter, Ellie.

Feigin, who was also the founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced every season of the hit family sitcom starring Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy. The producer was instrumental in sourcing financing for "Schitt's Creek," which he gathered through non-traditional methods that paid off in a big way. Per Deadline, he sold non-exclusive rights for the comedy to a number of licensees all around the world, and the business model was credited by The Wall Street Journal for "upend[ing] television conventions, even in the streaming era" (via Equation Unlimited).

The producer also helped spearhead the show's successful international tour with LiveNation and worked on the "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell" documentary on Netflix. That said, while "Schitt's Creek" is a big part of his legacy, Feigin also worked on other successful projects that deserve some praise.