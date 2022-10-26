The Akul In Tales Of The Jedi Explained

"Tales of the Jedi" is a collection of animated shorts that rarely cross the 15-minute mark. However, sometimes big things come in small packages, and that age-old adage rings true in this case. Each short in "Tales of the Jedi" adds more depth to the backstories of some of the most popular Force-sensitive warriors in the franchise — including Dooku, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano — while simultaneously exploring some familiar and unfamiliar corners in the galaxy far, far away.

The first episode, "Life and Death," depicts the birth and early life of Tano on her homeworld of Shili. The main storyline revolves around Tano and her mother as they embark on a hunting trip, which brings them into contact with kybucks and a terrifying creature with giant teeth.

The latter animal is known as an akul and its species has been referenced in the "Star Wars" story before. However, "Tales of the Jedi" gets more up close and personal with the akul than any other "Star Wars" project to date.