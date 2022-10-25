The Devastating Death Of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Producer Jules Bass

According to IMDb, the creative team of Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass first found success with the 1960 animated series "The New Adventures of Pinocchio." After the runaway popularity of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" in 1964, the team released an animated version of "King Kong" in 1966, followed by a cartoon version of "The Little Drummer Boy," "Frosty the Snowman," and "The Smokey Bear Show" by the end of that decade. Bass, along with Rankin, would go on to direct and produce animated adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Return of the King" in 1977 and 1980, respectively.

Feature-length movie success would come with the release of "The Last Unicorn" in 1982, which Bass co-produced and directed with his longtime collaborator. In an interview with The Television Academy Foundation, Rankin was asked how his partnership with Bass came about and replied, "A partnership comes from two people who support each other and complement each other. After a while, we were never seen together because Bass was doing something and I was doing something. I'd be looking at doing production in Tokyo and he'd be recording a soundtrack in New York..." He concluded by stating how the pair had a working relationship that was defined by logistics and navigating different meetings.

Bass was preceded in death by his daughter Jean Nicole Bass who passed away in January 2022.