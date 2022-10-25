The Story Behind Those Drawings At The End Of The Simpsons Season 34, Episode 5

There are many things fans of "The Simpsons" can constantly count on when it comes to the long-running series, one of which revolves around the infamous "Treehouse of Horror" entries the show is notorious for releasing. Season 34 went big and will offer two separate episodes devoted to terror and mayhem, starting with the full-episode storyline, "Not It," displaying a parody of Stephen King's "It."

Out of all the excellent seasons of critically acclaimed animated comedy (via Rotten Tomatoes), so many of the Emmy-winning series' best episodes reference or parody so many great properties, including the works of the Master of Horror himself, Stephen King. Titles such as "Stand By Me" and "The Shining" have been satirized in the series. When deciding how to take the story of It and adapt it into "Simpson" form, the long narrative featured in the book and movies was given a standalone "Treehouse of Horror" special. Usually, the traditional horror-related "Simpsons" entries are comprised of several stories before the credits roll. But "Not It" went all-in with Krusty the Clown's version of Pennywise Krusto (Dan Castellaneta) taking on kid and adult versions of the Loser's Club, centering beloved characters like Marge Simpson (Julie Kavner) and Moe Szyslak (Hank Azaria).

There is no denying the fifth episode of Season 34 itself was a change of pace compared to other "Treehouse of Horror" entries, and fans may have noticed something different about the end credits.