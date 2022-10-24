Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Hocus Pocus Fans' Favorite Character

"Hocus Pocus 2" premiered to streaming service Disney+ on September 30, 2022, picking up the story of the first "Hocus Pocus" for the first time since its 1993 premiere. This second film in the series immediately became a big hit for Disney, earning the distinction of the most successful Disney+ film premiere in the US.

Pretty much inevitably, given the gap in time between their respective releases, "Hocus Pocus 2" differs from the first film in a number of ways. For example, a somewhat larger budget means that "Hocus Pocus 2" includes more magic use and a features a bigger musical number than its predecessor. The sequel also includes plenty of reverence for the first film, including a costume detail that connects the first and second "Hocus Pocus" movies in a perhaps unexpected manner.

The success of this sequel suggests that, in spite of the property laying dormant for most of three decades, fans remain interested in its particular brand of Disney-fied, witchy comedy. With this recent resurgence in mind, Looper asked "Hocus Pocus" fans which of its characters is their favorite, revealing that one particular character just barely beat out the competition as survey participants' number one pick.