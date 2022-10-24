House Of The Dragon Showrunner Ryan Condal Addresses Complaints Over The Show's Dark Lighting

On the flip side, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Condal admitted that he could learn from these critiques, and that it's a much more complex issue than people might think.

"The visual continuity of the show is certainly something that we will look at," Condal mused. "That stuff is always so tricky because we're doing [post-production] on millions of dollars worth of high-end equipment, almost as if we're making a movie. It looked great in post and I looked great on my television. But when you release a Star Wars film, you're releasing it in theaters. For TV, you're releasing it onto a million different television screens and different setups and calibrations all over the planet. You're also releasing it through different distributors who are going to distribute it in 4K or 1080p or 1080i or not that at all. So it's hard to account for [everybody's] televisions and their calibrations and sometimes the file can get compressed. So the show can look very different than the thing that we saw and approved and released."

"But look: It's our job to take all that into account," Condal continued. "These are one of the things that you learn in the making of a show – you take that knowledge into account when making season two and say, 'How can we do better?' The feedback was certainly heard. I get it. And we want the show to be a great viewing experience for everybody."

You can stream the first season of "House of the Dragon" — if you can see what's going on — on HBO Max now.