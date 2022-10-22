Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Her Difficulties Navigating The Creative Conflicts Surrounding The Wednesday Addams Character

These days, when thinking about Wednesday Addams, after a couple of quick rhythmic snaps, the image of Christina Ricci from the '90s "Addams Family" movies instantly floods our collective memories.

In 1992, with the release of Barry Sonnenfeld's "The Addams Family," we were introduced to the now-beloved version of Wednesday Addams. Originally, the character was younger and was portrayed as a sweet and innocent little girl, albeit slightly unusual considering that she hails from a creepy and kooky family (via Nerdist).

Ricci's updated version was far more twisted, delighting in the horrific and the macabre, all while retaining a particularly cold and expressionless facade. And it's this version of Wednesday that fans remember and resonate with. So much so that nearly 30 years later, Ricci admitted in 2018 that she still talks about that character and how Wednesday was likely the most significant role in her career (via AV Club).

Thirty years later, we have yet another "Addams Family" adaptation; however, it's the first to focus exclusively on Wednesday. In Netlfix's "Wednesday," the titular gothic teenager will be played by Jenna Ortega, known for Netflix's "You" and the new "Scream" reboot, and follows Wednesday's attendance at Nevermore Academy, a school that specializes in outcasts with special supernatural gifts.

Though the iconic role should be a dream job, considering this version of the character is not really supposed to emote, the gig probably comes with its fair share of challenges, which Ortega recently opened up about.