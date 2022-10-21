Mike Flanagan Still Gets Resistance For His Characters' Soliloquy Tendencies

If you're a fan of modern horror, whether you realize it or not, you've likely seen something from Mike Flanagan. The skilled writer and director has worked within the genre since the early 2000s, helming such films as "Oculus," "Ouija: Origin of Evil," and "Gerald's Game," among other projects. He really achieved mainstream fame in 2018 thanks to his Netflix hit "The Haunting of Hill House" — a series that has, at least, in part, led to the creation of "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," "Midnight Club," and more big and small screen productions.

Like any great auteur, Mike Flanagan has cultivated a recognizable writing as well as filmmaking style that makes his projects uniquely his. One of the most well-known is his love for soliloquies and monologues: theatrical techniques that, in the case of the former, convey a character's inner thoughts or, in the case of the latter, allow them to express their thoughts to other characters in an extended speech form. They pop up in Flanagan's works quite often and go a long way in fleshing out his characters, but not everyone loves this hallmark of his style.

According to Mike Flanagan himself, he constantly has to navigate an entertainment landscape full of folks who don't share his love for soliloquies and monologues.