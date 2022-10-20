Here's Where You Can Stream Jordan Peele's Nope Starting In November
Jordan Peele continued his winning streak this year with the release of his latest horror movie, "Nope." The film, which released in July, went on to make around $170 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo), which is less than his previous two efforts but still reasonably solid for a post-pandemic age. "Nope" also received a mostly positive reception from critics, garnering an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though its audience score was lower at 69%.
The science-fiction horror film centered around Otis Haywood Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) as they try to document proof for the existence of extraterrestrial life, though what they actually discover is perhaps not what most fans were expecting. On August 26, "Nope" officially released on VOD (per Bloody Disgusting), a little over a month after its theatrical release. However, now the latest Peele film is finally arriving on a premium streaming service for those patient viewers who don't want to fork over the extra cash to rent it.
Jordan Peele's Nope will hit Peacock in November
According to Variety, Jordan Peele's "Nope" will arrive on Peacock beginning November 18. In addition, Peacock will also be adding a documentary detailing the making of the film that will include cast interviews and a look at things from a behind-the-scenes perspective. Unfortunately, to view it on Peacock, viewers will need to be part of one of the network's paid tiers to enjoy "Nope" and its additional content.
This is yet another big title for Peacock, which already includes big event films of the year like "Beast," "Jurassic World Dominion," and "The Northman." It's a smart approach to pulling in paid subscribers for the relatively new streaming service, which only launched a little over two years ago. And seeing as growth for the platform has sort of stalled out, at least according to a report in July, it seems like a necessary move as well. Paired with its day-and-date release strategy for films like "Halloween Ends," it'll be interesting to see how these strategies work out for them at the next earnings reveal.