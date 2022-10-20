Here's Where You Can Stream Jordan Peele's Nope Starting In November

Jordan Peele continued his winning streak this year with the release of his latest horror movie, "Nope." The film, which released in July, went on to make around $170 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo), which is less than his previous two efforts but still reasonably solid for a post-pandemic age. "Nope" also received a mostly positive reception from critics, garnering an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though its audience score was lower at 69%.

The science-fiction horror film centered around Otis Haywood Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) as they try to document proof for the existence of extraterrestrial life, though what they actually discover is perhaps not what most fans were expecting. On August 26, "Nope" officially released on VOD (per Bloody Disgusting), a little over a month after its theatrical release. However, now the latest Peele film is finally arriving on a premium streaming service for those patient viewers who don't want to fork over the extra cash to rent it.