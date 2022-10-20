Here's How She-Hulk's Head Writer Hilariously Smashed Every Internet Troll

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" wrapped up its first season, going full comic book mode with Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) confronting the Marvel Studios writers to get a better ending. Throughout its season, "She-Hulk" never shied away from telling it like it is, giving an authentic female perspective of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This season of "She-Hulk" was very much an origin for the fan-favorite comic book hero. Fans got a look at Jen's relationship with numerous Marvel characters, including her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), and Daredevil (Charlie Cox). "She-Hulk" also introduced a lot of great new characters into the MCU, like Titania (Jameela Jamil), Ginger (Nikki Ramos), and Pug (Josh Segarra). Needless to say, the series masterfully handled balancing its massive list of side characters without taking away from Jen's origin story.

Head writer Jessica Gao made a statement with "She-Hulk," and we need her attached to another MCU project as soon as possible. Marvel Studios has yet to reveal the character's future, but Gao teased a more confident She-Hulk was in store. Although the show received general praise from critics, earning a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was also review bombed online, primarily due to its depiction of internet trolls. Fans of "She-Hulk" know that it hit the nail on the head regarding how online troll communities would react to a superhero like Jen Walters, and it turns out the writing team predicted those reactions a long time ago.

Warning: Spoilers for the "She-Hulk" finale are below.