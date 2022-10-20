Looper Survey: The Absolute Best One Chicago Show According To Fans

The "One Chicago" franchise is perhaps Dick Wolf's biggest success since "Law & Order" and is a staple in NBC's primetime television line-up. Kicking things off in 2012 was "Chicago Fire," introducing viewers to the members of Firehouse 51 with standout characters like Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). Flashforward two years, and "Chicago P.D." debuted as a part of the same universe. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), and Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) made their debut as members of the Intelligence Unit, and fans were instantly glued to the spinoff.

Later in 2015, "Chicago Med" hit the scene, with the often rule-breaking ED doctors of Chicago Gaffney Medical Center becoming our new favorites in the franchise. And then Wolf pushed his luck too far, offering up "Chicago Justice" in 2017, which only lasted 13 episodes before getting the necessary axe.

We're pushing 600 episodes in the "One Chicago" franchise as the original three continue to succeed on NBC. We wanted to know which show out of all four fans thought was the best, so we put it to a vote.