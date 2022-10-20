Looper Survey: The Absolute Best One Chicago Show According To Fans
The "One Chicago" franchise is perhaps Dick Wolf's biggest success since "Law & Order" and is a staple in NBC's primetime television line-up. Kicking things off in 2012 was "Chicago Fire," introducing viewers to the members of Firehouse 51 with standout characters like Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). Flashforward two years, and "Chicago P.D." debuted as a part of the same universe. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), and Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) made their debut as members of the Intelligence Unit, and fans were instantly glued to the spinoff.
Later in 2015, "Chicago Med" hit the scene, with the often rule-breaking ED doctors of Chicago Gaffney Medical Center becoming our new favorites in the franchise. And then Wolf pushed his luck too far, offering up "Chicago Justice" in 2017, which only lasted 13 episodes before getting the necessary axe.
We're pushing 600 episodes in the "One Chicago" franchise as the original three continue to succeed on NBC. We wanted to know which show out of all four fans thought was the best, so we put it to a vote.
Chicago Fire reigns supreme
Looper polled over 600 of its United States readers and asked them to select the best "One Chicago" show out of the three still running and the defunct "Chicago Justice." Coming in first place with a whopping 40.13% of the vote is "Chicago Fire." It's no surprise the show that started it all remains dear in the viewer's hearts. While the series has lost some of its best OG stars, they've managed to introduce new ones along the way that fans have grown to love.
Landing in second place is "Chicago Med," with 28.95% of our readers choosing it as their favorite in the franchise. Medical dramas have always been wildly successful on television, so we're not shocked to see this one come in second. "Chicago P.D." lands slightly behind in third with 24.34% of the vote. The Jay Halsted-less (too soon?) series falls last in the Wednesday night lineup at 10:00 p.m. EST and is certainly worth a watch if it's the one you're sleeping on. To no one's surprise, "Chicago Justice" only got 5.68% of the vote in our poll, making it the least-liked series in the franchise.