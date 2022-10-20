Moviegoers Will Visit Silent Hill Again With A New Movie Featuring Fresh Monsters

In Konami's "Silent Hill" Transmission video, Christophe Gans added further details of what tone the upcoming movie will take on. The director stated, "So it [the sequel] is much more about psychological horror, even if we are going to find again all the same creatures and the same terror sequences. But the first big interrogation and the first big terror is about ourselves. Are we mad? Are we sane to go back to Silent Hill to find this great love?" This aligns with the most intense aspects of psychological terror in "Silent Hill 2" which helped make it one of the creepiest horror games of the last decade.

Gans' creative partner on the film, Victor Hadida, didn't leave out what is in store for the franchise's monsters. He stated, "The monsters are also one of the key elements that the fans are waiting for, and we are updating those in a way that the creation is similar, but they will be striking." Gans followed Hadida's remarks by revealing, "For me, one of my major goals in this film is how to redesign the classic monster in 'Silent Hill.' I was talking about the Red Pyramid Thing [Pyramid Head], you know, the guy with the helmet, he's back again in this one." He then added how fans appreciated the creatures in the original film, but it was important for him to work with Konami to redesign Pyramid Head and other creatures.