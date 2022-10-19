M3GAN Will Dance Her Way To Theaters A Week Sooner Than Anticipated
When one thinks of living dolls bent on wreaking havoc, chances are a few names come to mind. Slappy the Dummy from the "Goosebumps" book series, Chucky from the "Child's Play" film franchise, and Annabelle from the "Conjuring" universe are among the most recognizable. However, come 2023, these horror icons will be joined by yet another walking, talking terror. M3GAN (Amie Donald) — an intelligent animatronic that's designed to befriend the niece of her creator, Cady (Violet McGraw), but soon takes her programming too far — will star in her own self-titled feature from director Gerard Johnstone.
To build hype for the impending theatrical release of "M3GAN," a trailer for the film hit the internet on October 11, 2022, immediately garnering all kinds of attention. Although, the teaser didn't set social media ablaze because of the scares, the cinematography, or the overall story. Rather, folks couldn't stop rewatching the "M3GAN" first look because of the title android's killer dance moves, which momentarily sucked any semblance of horror right out of the trailer. Nevertheless, the vast majority of those who've seen the sneak peek are eager to check out the full film as soon as possible.
Luckily for them, M3GAN will get to tear up the dance floor a bit earlier than we previously thought. Here's when you can see this unorthodox horror release.
M3GAN makes her theatrical debut on January 6, 2023
At the tail end of the "M3GAN" trailer, it reveals that the film will reach cinemas on January 13, 2023. However, in a report from Deadline, it has come to light that you'll get to see the movie a tad earlier than that. Universal, Blumhouse, and Atomic Monster have elected to push the flick up to January 6 — a week earlier than initially planned. Deadline notes that this allows "M3GAN" some breathing room as a couple of other features from across Hollywood, namely "House Party" and "A Man Called Otto," will make their silver screen introductions during the weekend of January 13.
Now armed with the knowledge of when "M3GAN" will premiere, it's worth noting some of the creatives behind the film. Gerard Johnstone is relatively new to the directing scene, having helmed only a few productions, such as "Housebound" and a few episodes of "The New Legends of Monkey," since 2008. As for producers, first and foremost is Jason Blum: the founder of Blumhouse Productions, which has paved the way for such films as "Paranormal Activity," "The Purge," and more to thrive. James Wan of "Saw," "The Conjuring," and "Aquaman" fame has also taken up a producer position.
Suffice to say, "M3GAN" is in good, capable hands. With that in mind, when the movie arrives in cinemas early on January 6, 2023, you won't want to miss it.