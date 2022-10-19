M3GAN Will Dance Her Way To Theaters A Week Sooner Than Anticipated

When one thinks of living dolls bent on wreaking havoc, chances are a few names come to mind. Slappy the Dummy from the "Goosebumps" book series, Chucky from the "Child's Play" film franchise, and Annabelle from the "Conjuring" universe are among the most recognizable. However, come 2023, these horror icons will be joined by yet another walking, talking terror. M3GAN (Amie Donald) — an intelligent animatronic that's designed to befriend the niece of her creator, Cady (Violet McGraw), but soon takes her programming too far — will star in her own self-titled feature from director Gerard Johnstone.

To build hype for the impending theatrical release of "M3GAN," a trailer for the film hit the internet on October 11, 2022, immediately garnering all kinds of attention. Although, the teaser didn't set social media ablaze because of the scares, the cinematography, or the overall story. Rather, folks couldn't stop rewatching the "M3GAN" first look because of the title android's killer dance moves, which momentarily sucked any semblance of horror right out of the trailer. Nevertheless, the vast majority of those who've seen the sneak peek are eager to check out the full film as soon as possible.

Luckily for them, M3GAN will get to tear up the dance floor a bit earlier than we previously thought. Here's when you can see this unorthodox horror release.