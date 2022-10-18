Why Tom From NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2, Episode 5 Looks So Familiar

Gabriel "G-Rod" Rodriguez's credits include a healthy balance of action-packed procedurals and prestige TV. In 2020 alone, the actor appeared in "Chicago Fire" and "Better Call Saul." At the end of the day, most of his on-camera work is linked by his predilection toward action. "I'm an action actor," Rodriguez told WSVN. "That has a true appeal for me, a true gratifying nature for me...I think in this day and age, we've come to appreciate the action in films a whole lot more because [those sequences are] so well shot."

To that end, Rodriguez employed his action chops in two episodes of "The Equalizer" in 2021, where he went toe to toe with series star Queen Latifah. "Physically, she brought it," Rodriguez said of the combat scenes. "She brought it." However, Rodriguez seems to have enjoyed the fight scenes on "Cobra Kai" even more.

On that latter show, Rodriguez appeared as Juan, a barfly who gets in a fight with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Said Rodriguez of the experience, "I'm getting the opportunity to beat down on the bully from 'The Karate Kid' days."

Rodriguez's resume is replete with those kinds of action sequences, both in his work as an actor and a stuntman. His stunt credits include "Stranger Things," "Barry," and "The Suicide Squad."