Alan Moore Has Harsh Words For HBO's Emmy-Winning Watchmen

When the HBO limited series "Watchmen" premiered in 2019, critics met it with tremendous praise, earning an incredible 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and winning numerous awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series. Variety said the series was a near-perfect season of television, but there are currently no plans for a Season 2, even though Season 1 left so many unanswered questions.

"Watchmen" served as a continuation of the original 1986 DC Comics series, taking place 34 years after the comic's events. Following a newspaper's publication of Rorschach's journal, which detailed all the events of the vigilante Ozymandias' attack on New York City, the Seventh Kavalry insights violence in the Tulsa area. In an event known as the "White Night," the radical group attacked the homes of many Tulsa police officers, resulting in all but two leaving the force. Afterward, the police are required to hide their identities, becoming costumed officers. One cop, Angela Abar (Regina King), investigates the Seventh Kavalry as they try to find and steal Doctor Manhattan's powers. Damon Lindelof created the series, which includes an all-star cast of King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jeremy Irons.

Lindelof could have simply adapted the comic book, but Zack Snyder's 2009 film already did that. Instead, the "Lost" creator decided to pay homage to the source material while relating the pre-established universe to our society in a way that very much paid off. Many people would assume that, because of its immeasurable success, "Watchmen" co-creator and comic book author Alan Moore would have nothing but praise for HBO's continuation, but that could not be more wrong.