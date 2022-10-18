Small Details You Missed In The First Creed III Trailer

It's been almost seven years since the first "Creed" film premiered. The world met Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of the late Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) and friend of Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) in the debut film, and "Creed III" will likely end the character's lengthy arc. While "Creed II" focused on Adonis' career as an established boxer, the threequel will see him in more of a professional role, but back in the ring as well.

Based on what we saw in the first trailer for the film, an old friend of Adonis shows up in his life unexpectedly and turns everything upside down. Damian "Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors) arrives fresh out of prison, and it's clear he and Adonis have quite the history. The two got in trouble as youngsters, but Damian ended up doing significant time while Adonis only served a little bit in a juvenile detention center. Damian is back and ready to prove himself, and it'll be in the ring against his old friend. There is a lot to break down outside the basic plot in the first teaser, so here are some small details you might have missed.