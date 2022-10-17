Bob Saget's Death Inspired An Episode In Season 2 Of Disney's Big Shot

An icon of squeaky-clean sitcoms and the raunchy stand-up circuit alike, Bob Saget passed away in January 2022. For John Stamos, the tragic event hit hard. "When Bob died, it rocked my world and still does," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "It got me thinking, like, what's my legacy, man? When Bob died there was like this tsunami of love, as you saw." Stamos channeled that grief and self-reflection into an episode of "Big Shot."

In the episode, a friend and mentor of Marvyn's dies. In an interview with Screen Rant, Stamos said, "He gets this outpouring of love like Bob, and [Marvyn's like], 'What am I leaving here? What's my legacy? What have I done in my life?' He gets a chance to hear what he's done that he maybe doesn't realize, and at graduation, the girls tell him what he means to them. Other people say, 'This is how you changed my life.' It's a beautiful story, but it's inspired by Bob."

For Stamos, it was necessary to honor his friend and former "Full House" co-star's impact. "I wanted to do a story about legacy. Because I don't think Bob knew the impact that he had," said Stamos. "He didn't know how loved he was, and it was a tragedy that he didn't get to hear what people thought of him and how he touched so many lives—how many lives he saved."