Michael B. Jordan Enters The Ring Again In The First Trailer For Creed III

Legacy sequels are all the rage these days. People love looking toward the past to see how their favorite franchises would fare in the modern day. From "Top Gun: Maverick" to "Hocus Pocus 2," every genre imaginable seems to have a knack for mining the past for new story ideas. However, few have managed to be as successful as the continuation of the "Rocky" franchise in the form of "Creed" and its subsequent sequels.

In 2015, "Creed" saw the son of Apollo Creed, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), try to follow in his father's footsteps to become the next great boxer. To accomplish this, he seeks guidance from Apollo's old acquaintance, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). Both Jordan and Stallone returned for "Creed II," but Stallone will be noticeably absent once "Creed III" comes out to showcase the next installment of the life of Adonis Creed.

Even without Stallone's Rocky, there's still plenty to get excited about in the third chapter of the "Creed" franchise, especially now that the trailer is out for all to see. Adonis has his allies, but there's a new adversary in town ready to cause him trouble. And said adversary is going to be played by one of the most exciting actors working in Hollywood today.