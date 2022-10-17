Here's The Marvel Comics Storyline That Inspired Werewolf By Night

While browsing the back catalog of Jack's exploits, Heather Quinn spotted a story that stuck out to her and her co-writer (via Collider). The location and its threatening host may have differed from the Marvel Studios Special Presentation we got, but there's no denying that the bare bones of "Werewolf by Night" howls with echoes of Jack's memorable trip to the fair.

"There [were] two that sort of haunted us, which was, oh goodness, what are they? The first one was Carnival of Fear. They're both from around the same time," Quinn explained. "Carnival of Fear is basically about Jack getting captured by this kind of magic man who works at a circus and throwing him in a cage and transforming him in front of people, charging people money to watch him get transformed as part of a freak show." You can certainly pick up the scent of the aforementioned story arc, with Jack forced to display his true nature ... and nature taking over.

The result was commendable, with "Werewolf by Night" being critically met with an overly positive reception (via Rotten Tomatoes). How that affects Jack's future is unknown, but wherever he ends up, we sure hope it's not a fairground.