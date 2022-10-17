Werewolf By Night Behind-The-Scenes Photos Show The Making Of Man-Thing

Marvel's "Werewolf by Night," a Disney+ TV special that harkens back to the cinematic age of monster movies, is the first of its kind within the superhero catalog. As part of the production's dedication to the craft, the black-and-white horror-adjacent project relied heavily on practical effects. That's not to say that "Werewolf by Night" isn't slathered with computer-generated graphics (unless Marvel has figured out how to practically incinerate actors, in which case we have an entirely different set of issues on our hands) — it's just that more moments were made with physical props than the standard superhero fare.

One such innovative marvel is that Ted (Carey Jones), aka Man-Thing, the Cthulhu-shaped swamp beast, isn't a bundle of fancy polygons and blue screens, but a massive puppet that even Jim Henson might have been proud of. Howard Berger, a special makeup effects artist best known for his work on "Lone Survivor," "The Orville," "Kill Bill: Vol. 1," and "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from his work on Marvel's most recent genre piece. Let's take a look!