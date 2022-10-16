Marvel Accused Of Plagiarizing Graphic Designer For Werewolf By Night Poster

In a Twitter post that went up on Friday, Midiankai posted an image of his design, which he said was done six years ago as a T-shirt image for hardcore Dutch band Born from Pain, alongside Marvel's poster. The two indeed have major similarities and shapes; they're both constructed of lighter lines on a black background, although Marvel's version shows the wolf with its mouth open and a background of tree branches. Midiankai's version has teeth bared, but the wolf's face lies over a crossed knife and rose. "I might be crazy but did marvel just rip me off?" the designer asked. In another post, he presented additional evidence, saying, "As a vector artist I can tell that these rounded ends mean the art was auto traced and then edited."

Those who responded to Midiankai's post seem convinced, noting additional details that appear to prove the point. One user, @SethKlokk, drew attention to the bottom teeth, saying, "In Midi's original there's an indentation in the line work because the top set of fangs are covering the bottom. In Marvel's version they opened the mouth but the indentation is still there, for absolutely no reason."

Midiankai spoke with The Direct and claimed he's had his art stolen before, but usually by beginner artists — not big names like Marvel. He says the incident should be addressed, and he may ask for credit and royalties from Disney since the poster has been widely circulated. As of Saturday, he indicated he is taking "some legal steps toward this case." Marvel has not yet responded to these developments.