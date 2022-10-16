She-Hulk's Head Writer Wrote 20 Different Endings To Season 1
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has taken several jaw-dropping turns over its first season. The series begins with a car crash that leads Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) to accidentally receive her cousin Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) Hulk abilities. Following her transformation, she takes on a new job representing other people with superpowers. She finds herself even representing Hulk's former foe Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), who is seeking parole in order to return to his remote retreat. The series also makes plenty of time for other big guest stars, including Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and the highly anticipated return of Daredevil (Charlie Cox).
While much of Season 1 is a rollercoaster, its finale has even more twists and turns, including a false ending and a major break in the fourth wall. The Season 1 finale finds Jennifer back at Emil's retreat after the mysterious Hulk King publicly attacks her.
Upon arriving at the retreat, she discovers a meeting between Hulk King and his band of followers, with Blonsky making a guest appearance as a motivational speaker. Hulk King is revealed to be Todd Phelps (Jon Bass), who injects himself with Jennifer's blood to give himself Hulk abilities. But Jennifer doesn't like that ending, finding it too formulaic, and marches over to Marvel Studios to have it changed. According to the show's head writer, this big finale wasn't written overnight.
The conversation that encouraged She-Hulk's head writer to go in a different direction
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao recently told Deadline what it took to get to that big season finale. "I must have written like 20 versions of a finale, because when we got to the finale, I very mistakenly thought, 'I got to have my fun. We've got to do something different. I have to do the Marvel ending,'" she said.
Gao initially thought sticking to the traditional formula of a Marvel movie ending would suit her series, but she found nothing was working. She then consulted with Marvel Studios' President, Kevin Feige. "It was Kevin, human Kevin, who said...'This is not a Marvel movie, so why are you trying to make a Marvel movie ending when that's not what it is? This show has been completely different from the beginning.'... It was so freeing to have him not only give me permission but to give me encouragement, to really push me to continue doing something different," she said.
According to Deadline, Gao makes a guest appearance in the series finale, hanging out in the writers' room when She-Hulk asks for a different ending. They direct her to Kevin, and while Kevin Feige himself doesn't make a guest appearance, the conclusion does have some fun with the Marvel Studios' President, turning him into a robot that ultimately gives her the ending she wants.