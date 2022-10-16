She-Hulk's Head Writer Wrote 20 Different Endings To Season 1

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has taken several jaw-dropping turns over its first season. The series begins with a car crash that leads Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) to accidentally receive her cousin Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) Hulk abilities. Following her transformation, she takes on a new job representing other people with superpowers. She finds herself even representing Hulk's former foe Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), who is seeking parole in order to return to his remote retreat. The series also makes plenty of time for other big guest stars, including Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and the highly anticipated return of Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

While much of Season 1 is a rollercoaster, its finale has even more twists and turns, including a false ending and a major break in the fourth wall. The Season 1 finale finds Jennifer back at Emil's retreat after the mysterious Hulk King publicly attacks her.

Upon arriving at the retreat, she discovers a meeting between Hulk King and his band of followers, with Blonsky making a guest appearance as a motivational speaker. Hulk King is revealed to be Todd Phelps (Jon Bass), who injects himself with Jennifer's blood to give himself Hulk abilities. But Jennifer doesn't like that ending, finding it too formulaic, and marches over to Marvel Studios to have it changed. According to the show's head writer, this big finale wasn't written overnight.