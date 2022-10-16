Emilia Harcourt's Appearance In Black Adam Teases Possible Suicide Squad Crossover

As Dwayne Johnson has taken care to remind us at every opportunity, the upcoming DC Comics adaptation "Black Adam" will change the power hierarchy of the DC Universe forever. Up until recently, fans could only guess at what that might mean, but in the last leg of the film's promotional run-up, they've gotten a few more clues at how the film will fit into the DC Extended Universe that they've grown familiar with over the last few years.

Johnson seems particularly interested in the question of who would win in a fight between Black Adam and Superman, despite the fact that in the comics Black Adam's nemesis is Shazam, not Supes. He's even gone so far as to spoil what was presumably supposed to be a post-credits surprise pertinent to this subject in "Black Adam," but as it turns out Superman isn't the only familiar character who might be making a surprise appearance in the film.

Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) from "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" will be appearing in "Black Adam," joining Viola Davis's Amanda Waller (IMDb) to further tie "Black Adam" in with the "Suicide Squad" corner of the DCEU.