Emilia Harcourt's Appearance In Black Adam Teases Possible Suicide Squad Crossover
As Dwayne Johnson has taken care to remind us at every opportunity, the upcoming DC Comics adaptation "Black Adam" will change the power hierarchy of the DC Universe forever. Up until recently, fans could only guess at what that might mean, but in the last leg of the film's promotional run-up, they've gotten a few more clues at how the film will fit into the DC Extended Universe that they've grown familiar with over the last few years.
Johnson seems particularly interested in the question of who would win in a fight between Black Adam and Superman, despite the fact that in the comics Black Adam's nemesis is Shazam, not Supes. He's even gone so far as to spoil what was presumably supposed to be a post-credits surprise pertinent to this subject in "Black Adam," but as it turns out Superman isn't the only familiar character who might be making a surprise appearance in the film.
Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) from "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" will be appearing in "Black Adam," joining Viola Davis's Amanda Waller (IMDb) to further tie "Black Adam" in with the "Suicide Squad" corner of the DCEU.
Black Adam fits in well with the Suicide Squad concept
DC Comics fans know that the Suicide Squad, both in the comics and in the films and TV shows featuring the team, is basically a group for semi-reformed villains and antiheroes in the DC Universe. "Black Adam," with its titular character who blurs the line between hero and villain, is a natural fit with that concept, so it makes sense that DC would want to bring the two franchises together within the DC Extended Universe.
Now, a behind-the-scenes image that appears to depict Jennifer Holland as Agent Emilia Harcourt on the set of "Black Adam" is making the rounds on Twitter, and it further cements the notion that "Black Adam" has a strong connection with "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker," with a future crossover film featuring Black Adam and the Suicide Squad an obvious possibility.
The photo is unconfirmed, but if it's accurate it adds yet another strand between "Black Adam" and the "Suicide Squad" franchise, making a future battle/team-up between them that much more likely. Fans will find out for sure exactly how involved Emilia Harcourt is in Black Adam's first big screen exploit when "Black Adam" hits US theaters on October 21, 2022.