The Goonies' Ke Huy Quan Got Emotional While Visiting The Film's Set For The First Time In Decades

It's been quite a year for Ke Huy Quan. The Vietnamese-American actor had been all but missing from the limelight for decades now, but his performance in the A24 sci-fi sleeper hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" changed things in a big way. Cast as Waymond, the husband of the film's protagonist Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), Quan turned in a performance that bristled with feeling, sincerity, vulnerability, and moral strength. As "Everything Everywhere All at Once" went on its massively successful run and became a national pop culture phenomenon, Quan's work as Waymond became widely recognized as the beating heart at the center of the film's heady philosophical and existential musings, with one choice Waymond quote summing up the message that audiences took to so strongly: "Be kind, especially when we don't know what's going on."

The mind-melting film landed Quan high on the list of the year's most universally acclaimed film performances and even earned him Oscar buzz. It's a long-overdue victory lap for a performer whose talent significantly outweighs the number of opportunities he has historically been given by Hollywood — and it's been especially sweet to watch for those who already remembered and loved Quan for his iconic child actor roles in "The Goonies" and "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Quan himself, of course, also has a very deep emotional connection to those movies, as demonstrated by a recent visit of his to the set of "The Goonies" on the Warner Bros. backlot.