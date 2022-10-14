How The Rings Of Power Showrunners Worked Around Their Lack Of Rights To The Silmarillion

With eight total episodes to its name, the first season of Amazon Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is officially in the books. Suffice to say, it gave audiences quite a few surprises along the way while simultaneously holding onto more than its fair share of secrets. After all, with a second season on its way, the showrunners had to leave behind some story threads for fans to chew on for a while. At the same time, the program has yet to explore several key stories that will forever change the course of Middle-earth.

The important thing to know about "The Rings of Power" is that it covers an era known as the Second Age, where Sauron returned from the shadows and the Elves, Men, and Dwarves struck up shaky alliances to keep Middle-earth safe. This time period falls between the First Age and the Third Age, where "The Hobbit" and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy take place. Unlike the Third Age, though, the First Age remains largely unexplored in live-action since "The Silmarillion" covers it at length– a book Amazon doesn't have the rights to adapt.

Despite needing the groundwork of the First Age to tell the Second Age story of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the showrunners managed to skirt around their legal inability to adapt "The Silmarillion" directly.