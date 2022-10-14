Why Sauron Had To Take The Form He Did In The Rings Of Power According To J.D. Payne

Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 1, Episode 8. Reader beware!

Long before names like Aragorn and Frodo Baggins would be hailed as heroes for overcoming unparalleled evil, the folks of Middle-earth's Second Age had to battle against a dangerous returning darkness. Once thought to be defeated for good, the Dark Lord Sauron reemerged with sinister plans to make the entirety of the world submit to his will. This is the plot of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which just concluded its inaugural season on Amazon Prime Video.

For those who've followed along since the start of the eight-episode Season 1, the "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" finale proved one of the most intriguing installments of the bunch. Not only did it inch us a bit closer to figuring out the identity of the mysterious Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and feature the source material-contradicting forging of three rings of power, but it finally revealed where Sauron has been this entire time. As it turns out, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) was the Dark Lord all along.

Now that Sauron has revealed himself on "The Rings of Power," showrunner J.D. Payne has explained why he and his team took the Halbrand route.