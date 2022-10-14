Cobra Kai's Sean Kanan Reveals That He Almost Died While Shooting Karate Kid Part III

Over the course of the five seasons that currently comprise "Karate Kid" sequel series "Cobra Kai," nearly every villain from the original trilogy of "Karate Kid" films is redeemed to some degree, with really only a single exception. Among them, former young karate prodigy Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) in "Cobra Kai" Season 5 ranks arguably among the best redemption arcs in "Cobra Kai."

Barnes is an outright villain throughout "Karate Kid Part III," serving as protagonist Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio)'s final opponent in the film's climax. However, in "Cobra Kai" the older Barnes is a changed man from the jump, offering Daniel an apology as soon as they become reacquainted decades after their fight. Kanan told Looper in an interview that he appreciates the way "Cobra Kai" introduces new dimensions to characters that may not have had much depth previously. "I've said this before: I'm now a guy that's 33 years older, both as an actor and also as a human. I've got a lot more that I'm able to draw upon and bring to the role, and it's been great getting a second whack at this thing," he said.

As it turns out, Kanan's still-thriving acting career almost came to an end early on, when he suffered a near-fatal injury while filming "Karate Kid Part III."