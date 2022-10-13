Bill Murray Hated Some Of SNL's Most Beloved Castmembers According To Rob Schneider

Regardless of how in tune you are with the world of pop culture, chances are you're somewhat familiar with Bill Murray. For decades, he's featured in productions from indie flicks to blockbusters, portraying such recognizable characters as Peter Venkman of "Ghostbusters" fame and the lazy, lasagna-loving cat Garfield. Along the way, he's collected no shortage of awards and nominations, built a fanbase that spans the globe, and achieved the status of Hollywood mainstay. Of course, he didn't just pop out of the ground one day as a worldwide icon. Murray had to build his legacy from the ground up.

Murray's rise to international fame truly commenced thanks to a little show called "Saturday Night Live," on which he starred from 1976 to 1980. Thanks to his hilarious work on Lorne Michaels' tenured sketch comedy series, he was able to springboard off of it into higher-profile creative endeavors. After all, that's what "SNL" has become known for: creating new stars and allowing up-and-comers to fill their spots once they leave and become legends in their own right. Although, as it turns out, Murray wasn't too fond of some of those who followed in his footsteps.

According to "SNL" alum Rob Schneider, Bill Murray expressed extreme distaste for some of the show's biggest names. He even went as far as to say that the "Groundhog Day" star hated them. Here's why.