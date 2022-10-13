Bill Murray Hated Some Of SNL's Most Beloved Castmembers According To Rob Schneider
Regardless of how in tune you are with the world of pop culture, chances are you're somewhat familiar with Bill Murray. For decades, he's featured in productions from indie flicks to blockbusters, portraying such recognizable characters as Peter Venkman of "Ghostbusters" fame and the lazy, lasagna-loving cat Garfield. Along the way, he's collected no shortage of awards and nominations, built a fanbase that spans the globe, and achieved the status of Hollywood mainstay. Of course, he didn't just pop out of the ground one day as a worldwide icon. Murray had to build his legacy from the ground up.
Murray's rise to international fame truly commenced thanks to a little show called "Saturday Night Live," on which he starred from 1976 to 1980. Thanks to his hilarious work on Lorne Michaels' tenured sketch comedy series, he was able to springboard off of it into higher-profile creative endeavors. After all, that's what "SNL" has become known for: creating new stars and allowing up-and-comers to fill their spots once they leave and become legends in their own right. Although, as it turns out, Murray wasn't too fond of some of those who followed in his footsteps.
According to "SNL" alum Rob Schneider, Bill Murray expressed extreme distaste for some of the show's biggest names. He even went as far as to say that the "Groundhog Day" star hated them. Here's why.
Murray's behavior threw Schneider and the rest of the SNL cast for a loop
Rob Schneider recently appeared on "The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show," and during the interview, he recalled an unpleasant experience during his "Saturday Night Live" tenure. Per his recollection, when Bill Murray stopped by to host an episode, the on-set atmosphere turned bad in short order. "He wasn't very nice to us. He wasn't very — he hated us on 'Saturday Night Live' when he hosted," Schneider revealed, noting that Murray was particularly brutal toward the late, great Chris Farley. He also didn't hide his dislike of Adam Sandler as well for reasons never made clear.
In the wake of this particular "SNL" episode, Schneider developed his own theories for why Murray didn't care much for Farley and Sandler. In the case of the former, Schneider half-believes Farley's similarities to Murray's late friend and "SNL" standout John Belushi rubbed him the wrong way. As for Sandler, Schneider says, "He just wasn't into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like, as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up." Variety has attempted to reach out to Murray's representatives, though they've offered no response.
As Rob Schneider explained, Bill Murray is great with fans but not so much with some of his fellow comedians. One can only hope we'll learn more about his apparent hatred toward Chris Farley and Adam Sandler someday.