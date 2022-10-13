Jean-Claude Van Damme's Kickboxer Movies Are The Latest '80s Franchise To Get The Series Treatment

Per Deadline, a new "Kickboxer" series is currently in the works. The show, titled "Operation: Kickboxer," will focus on Michael Sloane, younger brother to Kurt Sloane (Jean-Claude Van Damme), though no one has officially been cast in the role yet. An official synopsis for the series has been released, however: "'Operation: Kickboxer' will be a martial arts-driven espionage series which finds the youngest Sloane brother, Michael, thrust into the world of international geopolitical intrigue. In order to earn his freedom, Sloane must go undercover as an MMA contender, using his clout to gain access to targets around the world, while remaining in contention for the champion title belt."

It's unclear if Van Damme will appear or have anything to do with "Operation: Kickboxer." Still, it's an intriguing premise that pays heavy homage to the original "Kickboxer" film. Gary Scott Thompson, who penned the original "The Fast and the Furious" movie, will take up the reigns as showrunner.

The show hasn't been picked up by a network or premium streaming service yet, but given that it's in early development, that's not a big surprise. Regardless, nostalgic fans of '80s action fare have yet another reason to be excited in this age of revivals.