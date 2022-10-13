CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 3 Hints That Catherine Willows May Get An On-Screen Family Reunion

This article contains spoilers for "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 Episode 3.

The third episode of "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 boasts a compelling mystery that takes its psychological toll on Joshua (Matt Lauria). What initially appears to be a car accident turns into a complex case involving a shooter with a Ruger 10/22 rifle and expert precision — or does it?

The ensuing case is full of odd twists and turns as the best investigators in the business proceed to work their magic and bring the culprit to justice. Unfortunately, the investigation has casualties. Joshua gets too wrapped up in the mission, which causes Maxime (Paula Newsome) to walk into the path of an attacker without anyone to watch her back. Naturally, Joshua feels guilty about what happened to his colleague, which results in Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) giving him a pep talk.

However, while Catherine's advice is appreciated by her colleague, her words of encouragement may also have teased the return of a familiar face from her family life.