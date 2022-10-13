CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 3 Hints That Catherine Willows May Get An On-Screen Family Reunion
This article contains spoilers for "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 Episode 3.
The third episode of "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 boasts a compelling mystery that takes its psychological toll on Joshua (Matt Lauria). What initially appears to be a car accident turns into a complex case involving a shooter with a Ruger 10/22 rifle and expert precision — or does it?
The ensuing case is full of odd twists and turns as the best investigators in the business proceed to work their magic and bring the culprit to justice. Unfortunately, the investigation has casualties. Joshua gets too wrapped up in the mission, which causes Maxime (Paula Newsome) to walk into the path of an attacker without anyone to watch her back. Naturally, Joshua feels guilty about what happened to his colleague, which results in Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) giving him a pep talk.
However, while Catherine's advice is appreciated by her colleague, her words of encouragement may also have teased the return of a familiar face from her family life.
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 3 may have teased the return of Catherine's daughter
The third episode of "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 contains a scene in which Joshua blames himself for what happened to Maxime. This prompts Catherine to reveal that she's also felt guilty for crimes that she's had no control over, presumably referring to the death of her friend Grace (Sue Zen Chew). These feelings come with the job, after all.
However, during Catherine's speech, she says that her daughter, Lindsey Willows (Katie Stevens), is currently experiencing feelings of guilt. Catherine doesn't delve into the specifics, but the acknowledgment of Lindsey and her current situation is telling.
For a start, it confirms that Lindsey is still working as a CSI, which was confirmed in the 2015 movie "Immortality," in which she appeared alongside her mother and revealed that she was a Level One. On top of that, the scene paves the way for a Willows family reunion that can be addressed down the line. Whatever is going on with Lindsey needs to be resolved, or else her mother wouldn't have brought it up. Furthermore, Lindsey might prove to be useful to the Vegas team now that she's a CSI in her own right.