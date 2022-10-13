Gangs Of New York Is Being Adapted For TV With Martin Scorsese Attached

Martin Scorsese's filmography is undeniably legendary, from crime classics like "Goodfellas" and "Casino" to thrillers like "Cape Fear" and "Shutter Island." Scorsese has often utilized A-list actors for his films, as well, often working with them for several films. Perhaps one of his most interesting combinations of A-listers came in the form of "Gangs of New York," which starred an on-the-rise Leonardo DiCaprio as protagonist Amsterdam Vallon and Daniel Day-Lewis as antagonist William Cutting.

"Gangs of New York" is set primarily in 1862 New York City and is centered around Vallon's quest for vengeance against Cutting, who killed his father during a gang war when he was a child. The film was a moderate success, achieving a 72% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $193 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo). The film was also nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including a Best Actor nomination for Day-Lewis. Basically, it's another example of Scorsese's lasting appeal as a director. Now, however, it looks like the film will be getting the television series treatment, with Scorsese himself involved.