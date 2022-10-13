Halloween Ends Will Reportedly Drop Early On Peacock

The "Halloween" franchise has seen its share of ups and downs at the movies since director John Carpenter kicked it off in 1978. For years, various sequels, reboots, and sequels to said reboots graced the silver screen for moviegoers to enjoy, though it became increasingly difficult to do so. Timeline alterations, controversial additions to the lore, and a host of continuity errors left the "Halloween" saga to become a jumbled mess that tired out moviegoers. In an effort to counteract the confusion and fatigue, Universal Pictures and director David Gordon Green wiped the slate (mostly) clean in 2018.

2018's "Halloween" brought the franchise back to basics, doing away with most of the previous films to streamline the narrative. Taking place decades after the 1978 original, this film reignites the feud between the ever-murderous Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and the woman he terrorized all those years ago, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). This paved the way for a 2021 continuation, titled "Halloween Kills," which sees Michael and Laurie's rivalry continue and pull more and more people into the crossfire. To round off this revival trilogy and potentially end the entire franchise, "Halloween Ends" will hit theaters on October 14, 2022.

While you can certainly wait and see "Halloween Kills" at the movies, if you'd prefer not to or simply can't wait on a theatrical showing, you're in luck. The threequel will reportedly premiere on the Peacock streaming service early.