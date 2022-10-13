Halloween Ends Will Reportedly Drop Early On Peacock
The "Halloween" franchise has seen its share of ups and downs at the movies since director John Carpenter kicked it off in 1978. For years, various sequels, reboots, and sequels to said reboots graced the silver screen for moviegoers to enjoy, though it became increasingly difficult to do so. Timeline alterations, controversial additions to the lore, and a host of continuity errors left the "Halloween" saga to become a jumbled mess that tired out moviegoers. In an effort to counteract the confusion and fatigue, Universal Pictures and director David Gordon Green wiped the slate (mostly) clean in 2018.
2018's "Halloween" brought the franchise back to basics, doing away with most of the previous films to streamline the narrative. Taking place decades after the 1978 original, this film reignites the feud between the ever-murderous Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and the woman he terrorized all those years ago, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). This paved the way for a 2021 continuation, titled "Halloween Kills," which sees Michael and Laurie's rivalry continue and pull more and more people into the crossfire. To round off this revival trilogy and potentially end the entire franchise, "Halloween Ends" will hit theaters on October 14, 2022.
While you can certainly wait and see "Halloween Kills" at the movies, if you'd prefer not to or simply can't wait on a theatrical showing, you're in luck. The threequel will reportedly premiere on the Peacock streaming service early.
Halloween Ends will premiere in the evening hours of October 13, 2022
In a Twitter post from John Squires of Bloody Disgusting, he reveals that "Halloween Ends" will make its Peacock debut sooner than expected. The film will reportedly drop on October 13, 2022, at 8:00 PM EST or 5:00 PM PST — a fair bit earlier than previously advertised. Corroborating this claim, the official Twitter account of "Halloween Kills" confirms that Michael Myers and Laurie Strode's final confrontation will indeed arrive this evening. Therefore, if you love the "Halloween" franchise, you can't make it to the movies, and you're not a Peacock subscriber already, now is as good a time as any to sign up.
For those interested in checking out "Halloween Ends" a tad early, Peacock offers two plans that will allow you to do so. The first is the Premium tier, which costs $4.99 per month and comes with loads of TV shows, movies, and more for you to watch at your leisure. Not to mention, you'll also get to watch live sporting events as well. If you prefer an advertisement-free viewing experience and would like the option to watch your favorite features and programs on the go, the Premium Plus plan will run you $9.99 per month. Additionally, there's a free tier with ads and a less expansive library if you just want to see what Peacock is all about.
As the Halloween season rolls on, "Halloween Ends" couldn't have released on Peacock or in theaters at a better time.