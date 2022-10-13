Ralph Macchio Remembers An Embarrasingly Bad Pitch For A Karate Kid-Rocky Crossover

Ralph Macchio's career spans decades, yet there's one role that just keeps coming back. As Daniel LaRusso, the actor became a global sensation; the connection to "The Karate Kid" franchise continued with the '80s trilogy wrapping up the character's story. For years, fans have clamored for more of the original franchise characters — especially the heroic Daniel. "Cobra Kai" successfully resumes the story of LaRusso, along with a few familiar faces from the past.

While the world might have been enamored by "The Karate Kid," the actor was intent on hiding it from his children. Macchio revealed his son learned about that period through old teen magazines like Tiger Beat. "He comes running in the house with fistfuls of these teen magazines to his older sister and says, "Dad was huge and we missed it," Macchio said during NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!."

The attention isn't all bad — giving Macchio a chance to revisit the professional and private moments of his life. His upcoming memoir, "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," reflects on his time as the original "Karate Kid," as well as bringing back the role for the hit Netflix series. Among the stories is a surprising crossover pitch that could have connected two iconic underdogs.