Smile's Director Weighs In On What We Could See In A Sequel - Exclusive

The ending of "Smile" isn't quite a sequel hook, but it's still a good set up for another journey through the film's toothy territory. When asked about potential sequel ideas, the director began with a thoughtfully weighed commitment. "I'm really excited to see how audiences respond to 'Smile,'" he responds. "We'll see." After a brief pause, he follows with "but there's so much fun that could be had with 'Smile.'"

While that should give hope for fans who want to see another "Smile" outing, Finn was clear that we shouldn't expect another simple formulaic retread of what worked in this film. "As a filmmaker," he notes, "I never want to retread or repeat myself in any obvious way." In short, we won't be getting a simple narrative where a Rose-like character with a traumatic background gets smile-spooked in the same manner until she dies. "If there was more to be done with "Smile," I'd want to make sure that it was something unexpected that would have a lot of surprises up its sleeves," he says

If the reality of a "Smile" sequel hinges on audience response, another will undoubtedly be on its way. What's best for "Smile" fans, however, is that Finn will work to make sure audiences are kept on their toes with a sequel we won't be expecting.

"Smile" is now playing in theaters.