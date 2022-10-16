The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19 Continues This Tragic Tradition For Doomed Characters

Contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" Season 11, Episode 19

Everything in "The Walking Dead" is transitory. From homes to friendships, weapons to vehicles, very little manages to stick with our central characters. What lasts is what's cherished, from family members to close friends.

In Season 11, Episode 19, "Variant," Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) faces up to his history of falsehoods and hiding behind stronger characters by choosing to turn himself in to the Commonwealth Army for his role in fomenting the Founders' Day riots. Knowing that his actions culminated in the death of Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson), he understands the consequences, but he cannot stand to be cowardly any longer. More importantly, his hope is to protect his lady love, Max Mercer (Margot Bingham), who planned their sabotage.

Before leaving the safe house where he'd taken shelter, Eugene gives Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) his signature turquoise bolo tie as a memento, and they share a tearful embrace. In doing so, Eugene is unwittingly carrying on a tradition that has passed from unlucky survivor to unlucky survivor throughout the show's history.