Looper Unearths What Fans Think Is The Best Steven Spielberg Movie Of All Time - Exclusive Survey

Steven Spielberg is thought to be one of the greatest storytellers of our time. Over the years, his extraordinary tales, heartbreaking tragedies, and earth-shattering moments of wonder have left us in awe. Not bad for a guy who started out working on "Columbo." The three-time Oscar winner has repeatedly delivered iconic films to the big screen that many have imitated but never successfully replicated. Still, there's no doubt some of his works have inched ahead of others over the years.

Look, it happens. You're wandering along changing cinema just for the heck of it, and then you slip up. One big hit is followed up with one that didn't quite cut the movie-making mustard. For every temple run, there's an escape in a fridge the world would rather forget. However, a handful of Spielberg's incredible works stand at the top shoulder to shoulder. With that in mind, Looper conducted a survey of 616 people around the country and asked them what the best Steven Spielberg movie of all time is. Just like a Spielberg film, the results led to thrills, spills, and even a genuine shock or two. To quote Samuel L. Jackson's cigarette-nibbling engineer, Ray Arnold, "Hold on to your butts."