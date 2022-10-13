Looper Unearths What Fans Think Is The Best Steven Spielberg Movie Of All Time - Exclusive Survey
Steven Spielberg is thought to be one of the greatest storytellers of our time. Over the years, his extraordinary tales, heartbreaking tragedies, and earth-shattering moments of wonder have left us in awe. Not bad for a guy who started out working on "Columbo." The three-time Oscar winner has repeatedly delivered iconic films to the big screen that many have imitated but never successfully replicated. Still, there's no doubt some of his works have inched ahead of others over the years.
Look, it happens. You're wandering along changing cinema just for the heck of it, and then you slip up. One big hit is followed up with one that didn't quite cut the movie-making mustard. For every temple run, there's an escape in a fridge the world would rather forget. However, a handful of Spielberg's incredible works stand at the top shoulder to shoulder. With that in mind, Looper conducted a survey of 616 people around the country and asked them what the best Steven Spielberg movie of all time is. Just like a Spielberg film, the results led to thrills, spills, and even a genuine shock or two. To quote Samuel L. Jackson's cigarette-nibbling engineer, Ray Arnold, "Hold on to your butts."
Voters made the call that E.T. the Extra Terrestrial is Spielberg's best film
The big six that made the cut in this selection process are no shocker, but the rankings might surprise you. It turns out that Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking blockbuster was gonna need a bigger vote — "Jaws" only gathered 12.34%, coming in last on the list. Next was Spielberg's big summer successor with fewer sharks and more snakes in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," pulling in only 14.45% of the vote. From there, the movie many consider one of the greatest war movies ever made, "Saving Private Ryan," got into formation with 14.77% of the vote.
In third place was the adventure 65 million years in the making that showed we didn't need dinosaurs returning to our time, "Jurassic Park," at 17.05%. Next, and coincidentally Spielberg's next project after "Jurassic Park," came "Schindler's List," which was deemed his second-best film, with an impressive 19.81%.
The winner was his most beloved family adventure and alien encounter, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." The story of a boy and his friend from outer space earned 21.59% of the vote, proving that the movie that has made fans point in the air while making a terrible impression for the past 40 years is still a firm favorite.