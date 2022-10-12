Friends Become Nemeses In The New Trailer For The School For Good And Evil

What is it about schools for specially gifted students? Whether it's wizards or warring mutant factions, these places bursting with potential for young minds always end up with students having their friendships, morals, and magical gifts tested in between exams. The newest subject on the syllabus of fictional schools can be found at "The School for Good and Evil," the all-new Netflix movie based on the book of the same name written by Soman Chainani. The live-action take sees director Paul Feig at the helm, and a brand new trailer has been revealed by Netflix, hinting at just what kind of extra-curricular activities will be unfolding on the grounds.

The film focuses on two specific new students at the school — best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who are whisked away from their village of Gavaldon to be enlisted in the titular establishment. However, this particular school is separate from the others, having homed some of the true stories behind some of the world's most legendary fairy tales. Of course, there are two sides to every story, and soon Sophie ends up being grouped with the School for Evil, while Agatha is paired with the School for Good. Naturally, rifts begin to grow, magic becomes more powerful, and friendships are tested — suggesting that things might not end happily ever after for this pair in the end. Take a peek at the preview below.