Don Mancini Talks Chucky Season 2 And Reuniting With Jennifer Tilly - Exclusive Interview

Jennifer Tilly is wonderful in the series, and I know you love working with her. What's it been like continuing Tiffany's storyline from "Bride of Chucky" until now?

It's been great. I love working with Jennifer, and I wrote "Bride of Chucky" for her. I didn't know her at the time, but I was a big fan of hers and was delighted and slightly shocked that it all worked out. She was wonderful in the role, and we became fast friends.

When I did "Seed of Chucky," I wanted to work with her even more because her character was physically killed off 30 minutes into "Bride" and she became a doll. I wanted to have both. I wanted her to play a doll and her physical self. I said, "Okay, you'll play yourself, and the movie takes place in Hollywood." At the end of "Seed of Chucky," Tiffany ends up possessing and taking over the body, life, and career of Jennifer Tilly. It's been fun to explore that over the years in the movies, and now even more that we've gotten to do that in the TV series.

In Season 1, Tiffany was very much in control, and we're basically used to seeing that character in control. For Season 2, I wanted to give Jennifer something new to play, and I thought it would be fun for fans to see a different side of the character. I wanted to put Tiffany on the defense this time and see her whole imposture as Jennifer Tilly starts to become precarious. I thought that would be really interesting. It was fun to put her in the "Sunset Boulevard," "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" situation where she's holed up in her Beverly Hills mansion with her hostage slash — in her mind — girlfriend Nica, while Chucky is now gunning for her and vowing revenge. I thought it would be fun to see Jennifer play that.

One of the things I'm driven by is giving the actors new things to play. I love working with actors over and over. I love writing for actors that I know and giving them new things to do. I have occasionally brought actors back to the franchise in different roles.

I'm a huge James Bond fan, and one of the things I've loved about that franchise and the way the Broccolis have conducted it is they've always done that. They will have, for example, Maud Adams play a character in "The Man with the Golden Gun" and then 10 years later have her come back in a completely new role as "Octopussy." They've done that with several actors and characters over the years, and I loved that they have this repertory company and they're able to keep their narrative going but change it up in this fun way.

It was partly inspired by that, but I also get attached to people. It's like, "Oh, I like working with you. Let's keep you around." Devon Sawa is the latest example. We all loved working with him on Season 1, so it's like, "We should have him back. We'll have him come back in a completely different role." It's been great; I love doing that.