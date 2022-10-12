36% Of South Park Fans Think This Character Deserves Their Own Spin-Off - Looper Survey

Our poll singled out Kenny McCormick (Matt Stone). The mumble-speaking, orange hoodie-wearing kid took a huge amount of our poll, winding up with 35.53% of the vote. A spin-off featuring him actually does have a very rich vein of material to mine, between his parents' dysfunction, his relationships with his siblings, and even his tendency to die and be reborn thanks to his parents' unholy bond with Cthulhu.

From the muffled to the exuberantly big-mouthed (and fearlessly hedonistic), the next most-popular answer to our poll belongs to Eric Cartman (Trey Parker). 28.29% of our readers would love to see him go it alone; on the other hand, they'd rather not see one centered on his freewheeling mother, Liane (April Stewart), who only got 4.93% of the vote.

Best friends Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski (also Stone) are nearly inseparable on the show, and in the poll, they got an equal 12.5%. Perhaps they could share a single spin-off? And then there's Tolkien Black (Adrien Beard), who pulled in 6.25%. Perhaps fans are finally ready to see his family take center stage.